LASER Launches New In-Car Touchscreen With CarPlay & Android Auto

LASER has released a new in-car touchscreen, allowing users to access Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for cars that don’t have these systems built in.

The Navig8r Portable Wireless Touchscreen integrates the car with the phone, providing access to messages, phone calls, directions, music playback, and more, without the need to remove hands from the steering wheel.

Most new cars do support CarPlay and Android Auto, whereas second-hand car purchasers, along with anyone with a model over a few years, are left in the dust. Recent research has revealed 80% of surveyed Australians want access to these features.

The Navig8r 7-inch Portable Wireless Touchscreen is easy to install, and easy to use with voice commands to Siri or Google Assistant.

Some of the integrated apps include maps (Apple, Google, Waze), music (Apple, Spotify, Amazon), messaging (including WhatsApp), calls, podcasts, calendars, AirPlay and Miracast.

The device is powered by USB, and can be powered through any USB source. It has a 7-inch LCD screen with IPS for improved colour accuracy and consistency, along with a wider viewing angle.

There’s Bluetooth & Wi-Fi connectivity from a smartphone, and once connected, pairing is saved and automatically reconnects every time the user is in the car.

The user also has a choice of preset stations, and it can be tuned to FM radio, which can be enjoyed through the audio system of the car, or the screen’s built in speaker.

It has an extendable Windscreen mount for various installation options, and is adaptable for all windscreen types.

Also available is an add on accessory, the Navig8r Add-On Reverse Camera which is small enough to be mounted in tight spaces, and is suitable for any monitor device accepting a 3.5mm phono plug.

Once the camera has been installed, it provides a clear view of behind the car, no matter the situation or time of day, has HD 720p resolution, night vision, and an IP67 weatherproof rating.

The Navig8r 7-inch Portable Wireless Touchscreen retails for $169.00 AUD, and can be purchased now at Harvey Norman. The complementary Navig8r Add-On Reverse Camera costs $29.95 AUD.

Managing Director of LASER and Head of the Navig8r brand, Chris Lau said, “With road trip season just around the corner, and the rising demand around in-car smartphone integration, the role of portable options is becoming incredibly popular. We see this as a handsfree extension of your phone, great for gifting and ideal to make any ‘dumb’ car a smart one. It also continues our ongoing commitment to deliver such a compelling option that is well under $200.”