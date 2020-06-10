Australian-owned electronics manufacturer, LASER, has sought to shake up the local market by announcing a significant price reduction on its CONNECT SmartHome range – including smart light bulbs for just $10.

LASER claims the news follows an “incredibly successful” period after its CONNECT SmartHome range launched exclusively into Harvey Norman late last year, pledging a new realm of affordability.

Pricing for the full LASER Connect SmartHome range has dropped across the board, featuring smart doorbells, indoor and outdoor cameras, strip smart lights and more.

It will now offer consumers the ability to build a modular smart home for under $100, alongside a smart speaker.

The range is said to be Google-licensed, and fully complies with Australian Standards and Regulations, alongside a replacement warranty and local customer support.

“As a proud and well-established Australian company, we are well positioned to service this category, challenge existing pricing structures, and provide customers with affordable options in creating their connected home, often for the very first time,” states LASER Managing Director, Chris Lau.

“In under a year, CONNECT has become a key driver of the smart home categories through our partnership with Harvey Norman, and today’s price reductions will only continue our drive to make this technology as accessible to as many people as possible.”

It comes as many buyers grapple with the economic impact of COVID9, and online shopping demand soars from within the home improvement category.

LASER claims it now offers the most affordable smart light bulb on the current local market – mirroring the cost of a regular light bulb of similar wattage for the first time.

The company’s Smart Wi-Fi Plugs will release for $18, with its Smart Indoor Security Camera costing $39.

The range is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, or controllable via the CONNECT SmartHome app (Android/iOS).

LASER asserts company and retail sales data from Harvey Norman reveal most consumers are choosing smart light bulbs and smart plugs as the first choices in their smart home journey.

Today’s pricing announcement seeks to further increase uptake, suitable with or without a smart speaker to underpin a connected home ecosystems.

Functions include the ability to remotely turn on lights via smartphone app, control a slow-cooker when away from home, or prevent leaving bed to turn off a table lamp.

CONNECT SmartHome Everyday Product Range:

Further information and full product specifications are available on LASER’s website here.