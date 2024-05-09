Latest Free SmartHouse Magazine Pulling In Big Numbers

SmartHouse Australia’s #1 digital CE magazine that is available via the JB Hi Fi web site free of charge, or direct via SmartHouse has this month taken a look at the new Nothing phone, and a deep dive into the new Jura Coffee machine, that consumers are diving into as a cup of coffee climbs over $5.00 we also look at the fridge that’s best for getting longer life out of your food.

For the year’s second edition of Smarthouse, we featured the stunning new Nothing Phone (2a) that went on sale last month at JB Hi Fi.

We break down some of the key specs of the phone and where it sits in the fiercely competitive smartphone market – global shipments of which increased 7.8 per cent to 289.4 million units between January-March.

With the current rate at which retro-cool is currying favour among consumers – Aspera, HMD and Nokia have their finger on the pulse with that – we also have a feature on the best turntables under $2k should you decide to pull out one of those vinyl records you’ve collected in your cabinet.

On the subject of audio, do read our piece on Encel Gelati bookshelf speakers, which at A$629 don’t break the bank.

Beyond the world of audio and smartphones, dive (almost literally) into Aiper’s Scuba series of pool cleaning equipment which is coming to Australia later this year. We’ve got our eyes trained on the Aiper Scuba S1 that has a cleaning coverage of 1,600 sq ft, 60GPM suction power and 100 minutes of run time.

Now, with the Australian coffee market anticipated to grow from A$2.2 billion in 2023 to A$2.90 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.67 per cent, we’re making sure we stay ahead of the curve and bring you a review of one coffee machine that’s got our full attention – the Jura Z10. Controlled by your smartphone, the device which does both hot and cold brews, also has a continuously variable electronic grinder that we absolutely love – read our in-depth hands-on review of the machine in this edition.

To round things off, and staying in the kitchen, we’ve also written about Hitachi’s premium refrigerators and where it sits in the market.

There’s all the above, and plenty more, to read in this edition of Smarthouse.

