Latest Google Messages Update Brings Various New Features

Google Messages has recently had several enhancements rolled out through a software update, extending its functionality and incorporating eleven additional features into the operating system. These are set to roll out via app updates or Play System updates.

Google Messages has gained various emotions via Voice Moods, which adds expression to voice messages.

And now PhotoMoji enables users to convert their preferred photos into dynamic reactions through the use of the on-device Google AI.

Screen Effects imparts messages with vivid animations, enhancing visual appeal, and Custom Bubbles allows users to modify conversation background and colours.

There’s also Reaction Effects, which introduce individuality into routine discussions, as well as an array of visual effects in each message due to the Animated Emoji feature.

Finally, users can also configure the profile image and name linked to their phone number, and can impart a personal identity to their messaging persona.

Through the implementation of these features, individuals get the opportunity to enhance their messaging experience.

