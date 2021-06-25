Latest SmartHouse Magazine Is An Entertainment Bonanza

With the weather and COVID still biting, now is the time to stay at home – but fortunately, with SmartHouse’s big entertainment guide, you don’t have to be bored while you do.

TVs are front and centre of this latest issue of SmartHouse magazine, with the 2021 TV Guide taking you through the differences between LCD-LED, Mini-LED, OLED, QLED, and Micro-LED technology to help you figure out which is best for your viewing needs.

smarthouse tv guide Latest SmartHouse Magazine Is An Entertainment Bonanza

We also have your buying guide to LG’s 2021 TV range, a deep dive into Loewe’s premium German-engineered TVs and TCL’s consumer-favourite lineup, reviews of Samsung’s new Mini-LED and LG’s flagship C1 OLED sets, and a great selection of TVs available for under $1000 – plus the HDMI 2.1 cables you’ll need to hook them up and the mounts to attach them to the wall, a review of the Fetch TV Mini streaming box, and a dive into the different streaming services you can use your shiny new TV setup for.

Sound is also thumping in this issue, with a roundup of soundbars, a look at the new era of 24-bit music streaming, a dive into audio receivers and Anthem multi-room systems, a snapshot of Technics’ turntable range, a quick peek at the new premium Bowers & Wilkins earbuds, and a review of the JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker.

soundbar roundup Latest SmartHouse Magazine Is An Entertainment Bonanza

For smart home enthusiasts, the latest issue also takes a look at a couple of great innovations in the home automation and networked speaker space: the book-shaped Bang & Olufsen Beosound Emerge networked speaker, and the BrilliantSmart home automation platform from Brilliant Lighting. Of course, your smart home kit won’t do much without a fast and reliable internet connection, which is why we also have a guide to Wi-Fi 6 and what it can do for your home.

All this plus highlights of the iF and Red Dot design awards make this a must-read issue for staying sane at home this winter – check it out here!

