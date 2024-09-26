Layouts Easy On The Eye With Hewlett Packard’s Print AI

Hewlett Packard flagged its move into printers with AI capabilities in a March blog post.

“Printing should be simple, but let’s face it, sometimes it feels like a frustrating journey of trial and error,” wrote Mary Fish, Senior Vice President, HP Print Software Platform & Solutions.

“Wouldn’t it be amazing if you could get the perfect print every time, regardless of the file or format? Whether it’s printing a complex spreadsheet that spans multiple pages or web pages cluttered with ads and strange formatting, we all want a consistently simple print experience.”

HP Print AI
HP Print AI


Six months on and HP has released HP Print AI, which it says is “the industry’s first intelligent print experience”. A new feature is Perfect Output, and HP says it “ensures prints look perfect every time”. It is currently available via a beta program. 

“More than half of print jobs come from web browsers, including online articles, travel documents, recipes and how-to guides,” says HP. “However, printing from the web has traditionally yielded unnecessary white space, issues with image size, and inclusion of unwanted web ads.”

It says this leads to “strong dissatisfaction”.

“Perfect Output bridges the gaps between what people see on the screen and what they intend to print, reformatting and reorganising content to fit perfectly on the page the first time,” HP says. “Perfect Output can detect unwanted content like ads and web text, printing only the desired text and images, saving time, paper, and ink.”

HP Print AI
HP Print AI

The new piece of kit remembers your preferences and past questions. Based on conversational prompts, HP Print AI can integrate layouts, custom styles and fonts to personalise greeting cards. HP Print AI also “corrects common print errors by automatically upscaling images and removing unwanted objects”.

For the commercial market, HP announced the expanded availability of HP Scan AI Enhanced.

“This cloud- based, AI-driven solution automatically recognises the type of documents being scanned and extracts key information based on the customer’s specific business needs,” HP says.

“By reducing manual steps and data entry, this solution saves time and money for SMB and enterprise customers. For instance, a major retail group with 300 locations in Italy saw an 80% reduction in labour costs after implementing HP Scan AI Enhanced in its delivery and inventory workflow.”

