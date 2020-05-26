Serial tech leakers, Onleaks and Pigtou, have offered consumers a closer look at what claims to be the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus, following new high-resolution renders.

Known for a history of notably accurate leaks, some commentators are suggesting legitimacy, also predicting a ramp up in leaks towards the tipped August launch.

The Note 20+ is said to be slightly thicker than the Note 10, with a 6.9-inch screen, boost by a more robust camera.

Storage of the S Pen has also been moved, with volume keys on the right hand side.

“The dimensions of the Note 20 Plus make it slightly bigger than the Note 20,” reads Pigtou’s blog.

“The device is 165mm long, 77.2mm wide and 7.6mm thick. That means the phone is just a little bit longer, wider and thinner than the Note 20.”

“However, the all screen design should still leave very little in terms of a size comparison and how the phone feels in your hand.”

Recent leaks suggest Samsung will launch the Note 20+ around August, however, some commentators claim Samsung could delay the device’s launch slightly if the coronavirus pandemic has throttled disposable income too much.

It comes as Apple prepares to unveil its new iPhone 12 series around September boasting 5G connectivity.

Market watchers claim Apple may also choose to slightly delay its launch given the after effects of the coronavirus pandemic, after the company told supplier to delay the usual production ramp up.

Consumers will have to wait and see what the Note 20+ looks like, as it’s still possible the product may have been changed prior to the leaked renders and final approval even if accurate.