Leaked Galaxy S23 Specs Promises Better Battery Life

News by Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury Share
X

Estimated to launch early next year, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is similar to the S22 series comprising of the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While display screen size remains at 6.1 inches for both devices, the Galaxy S23 comes with the super Amoled technology. For the operating system, it will be the One UI 5 based on Android 13. Galaxy S23 comes with the 3900 mAh capacity compared to 3700 mAh for the previous model. Battery life for the Galaxy S22 was a mere 7hours 26 minutes which was a major drawback. While, 3900mAh does not seem too far off, there are still hopes for a better battery life.

S23 SPECS 360x276 Leaked Galaxy S23 Specs Promises Better Battery Life
Image from Phone Arena

Camera remains the same with a 50MP main camera and triple camera for the rear. The third camera is 12 MP wide.

The device will have the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm that recently appeared on Geekbench showcasing similar performance to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Improvements in terms of efficiency and thermals department are also expected.

DSL X1852E SmartHouse 728x60 GIF Leaked Galaxy S23 Specs Promises Better Battery Life
LG016 Corporate 4square Media LG ToneFree FP9 LB 728x90 Leaked Galaxy S23 Specs Promises Better Battery Life
ARL0546 Arlo Go 2 BackUp Banner 728x90px 72dpi V1 Leaked Galaxy S23 Specs Promises Better Battery Life
728x90 Leaked Galaxy S23 Specs Promises Better Battery Life
728x90 Leaked Galaxy S23 Specs Promises Better Battery Life
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Leaked Galaxy S23 Specs Promises Better Battery Life
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Leaked Galaxy S23 Specs Promises Better Battery Life
728x90 1 Leaked Galaxy S23 Specs Promises Better Battery Life
728x90TEAL Leaked Galaxy S23 Specs Promises Better Battery Life
728x90 1 Leaked Galaxy S23 Specs Promises Better Battery Life
Previous Post

M2 Pro, M2 Max chips Powers Latest Macbook Pro

Foxtel Launching Ad-Supported Tier On Binge

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Fitbit's New Range Takes On Stress Levels
HP Unveils New All-In-One PC With Alexa Built In
Apple Adds Audiobooks To Watch Functions