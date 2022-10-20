Leaked Galaxy S23 Specs Promises Better Battery Life

Estimated to launch early next year, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is similar to the S22 series comprising of the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While display screen size remains at 6.1 inches for both devices, the Galaxy S23 comes with the super Amoled technology. For the operating system, it will be the One UI 5 based on Android 13. Galaxy S23 comes with the 3900 mAh capacity compared to 3700 mAh for the previous model. Battery life for the Galaxy S22 was a mere 7hours 26 minutes which was a major drawback. While, 3900mAh does not seem too far off, there are still hopes for a better battery life.

Camera remains the same with a 50MP main camera and triple camera for the rear. The third camera is 12 MP wide.

The device will have the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm that recently appeared on Geekbench showcasing similar performance to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Improvements in terms of efficiency and thermals department are also expected.