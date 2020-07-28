In-depth specifications of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus tablets have leaked online – boasting Qualcomm’s flagship processor and “Wireless DeX” support – ahead of its August 5 unveiling.

Leaked by WinFuture, the new Tab S7 Plus will sport a 12.4″ OLED screen and in-display fingerprint sensor, whilst the Tab S7 will offer an 11″ LCD screen with side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Both tablets are said to support high refresh rates of 120Hz.

The Tab S7 Plus will offer a 2800 x 1752 resolution, with the S7 supporting 2560 x 1600 resolution.

Both tablets are said to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, offering dual rear cameras plus a 8MP front ‘selfie’ lens.

The rear camera set-up is said to include a 13MP main camera, plus 5MP ultra-wide camera.

Whilst many of the specifications between the two tablets are similar, the larger Plus model is reported to harness a 10,090 mAh battery, and the regular Tab S7 a 7,040 mAh battery.

The leaks also mention support for ‘Wireless DeX’, which is tipped to facilitate a desktop-like interface from the tablet without requiring a cable.

The news comes after renowned tech leaker, Evan Blass, shared several press images of the Tab S7 online.

Samsung is tipped to unveil its Tab S7 line-up at its Unpacked event on August 5.