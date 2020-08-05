Lost your password?


[Image: Roland Quandt]

The leaks are continuing to ramp up just hours before Samsung’s Unpacked Event, with new images revealing a foldable wireless charger.

Renowned tech leaker Roland Quandt has leaked images online of a Samsung-branded EP-N3300 9W wireless charging stand that folds.

Quandt claims the device will launch alongside the new Galaxy Note 20 series, which is expected to unveil at Samsung’s Unpacked Event on August 6.

The event is also said to unveil new iterations of Samsung’s foldable phone portfolio.

Quandt has also leaked what appears to be product boxes for the ‘convertible’ foldable wireless charger, which is described as compatible with select Galaxy and Apple devices.

The sleek accessory appears to be available in either black or white, and includes a kick-back stand to rest the phone upright whilst charging.

Some commentators have questioned the proposition of a 9W wireless charger, given the emergence of 15W rivals.

Yamaha Soundbars 728x90 1 LEAKED: Samsung Foldable Wireless Charger
728x90 smart amp LEAKED: Samsung Foldable Wireless Charger
BEL2054 4Square June F4U097au 728x90 LEAKED: Samsung Foldable Wireless Charger
728 x 90 tab m10 LEAKED: Samsung Foldable Wireless Charger<
SmartHouse Covr1102 728x90 LEAKED: Samsung Foldable Wireless Charger
MT020 728x90 C0 A0 LEAKED: Samsung Foldable Wireless Charger
Audio Active Lithe Audio 728x90 LEAKED: Samsung Foldable Wireless Charger
ARLO PRO 3 Floodlight BANNER 728x90 LEAKED: Samsung Foldable Wireless Charger
BW 700 Signature Series 728x90 Available Now LEAKED: Samsung Foldable Wireless Charger
Channel News Web Banners Paradigm Premier 2020 06 728x90px LEAKED: Samsung Foldable Wireless Charger