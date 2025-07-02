Leaked Specs Reveal Google Pixel 10 Pro Models with Tensor G5 and 16GB RAM

Detailed specifications for Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL smartphones have surfaced ahead of the expected launch next month, providing comprehensive details about the search giant’s next flagship devices.

The leak follows CAD-based renders that emerged in March showing the design of the Pixel 10 series, with the latest information revealing the technical capabilities of both Pro models.

Both the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be powered by Google’s new Tensor G5 system-on-chip and feature identical camera configurations across all models.

The camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a 42MP front-facing selfie camera, representing a significant upgrade in resolution across the board.

The camera system features notable macro photography capabilities, with both the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras supporting close-up photography.

The ultra-wide camera can focus as close as 2cm from subjects, while the telephoto camera maintains macro functionality at distances up to 10cm, providing users with versatile close-up photography options.

Both Pro models will include 16GB of RAM, matching the memory configuration found in high-end Android flagship devices.

Storage options will differ between the two models, with the Pixel 10 Pro available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL will skip the entry-level 128GB option and start at 256GB storage capacity.

The display specifications reveal significant differences between the two models.

The Pixel 10 Pro features a 6.3-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display with 2,856×1,080 resolution and 3,000 nits peak brightness, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL includes a larger 6.8-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED screen with 2,992×1,344 resolution and matching 3,000 nits brightness.

Both devices will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both front and back surfaces.

Battery capacity and charging capabilities also differ between the models.

The Pixel 10 Pro will house a 4,870 mAh battery with 29W wired charging, while the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL will feature a 5,200 mAh battery supporting faster 39W wired charging.

Both devices will support 15W wireless charging and include Qi2 wireless charging compatibility for improved accessory support.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to include four models total, with the standard Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold joining the two Pro variants.

Industry sources suggest Google will unveil the complete Pixel 10 lineup on August 20, though the company has not officially confirmed launch timing or device specifications.

The leaked specifications position the Pixel 10 Pro models as significant upgrades over previous generations, particularly in camera resolution, memory capacity, and charging speeds, as Google continues competing in the premium smartphone market against Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy S series.