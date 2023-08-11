Leave Your Sunday Sweeping & Mopping To The Latest ECOVACS Premium DEEBOT

Rating 8 Spike did a pretty decent job, particularly with surface cleaning and mopping the kitchen. I think the app could be a little more user-friendly, but as I became more comfortable with it, it was easier to navigate. I’d recommend the DEEBOT for those wanting to get a heavy-hitting, premium vacuum with all the bells and whistles a bot in this price range should have. However, if the cost is prohibitive, keep in mind ECOVACS ROBOTICS plans to launch more cost-effective models later this year. Long Battery Life - a 5200mAh battery



Voice Activated



Premium quality product



Snappy AI house mapping capabilities that allow for bot to navigate from running into items Expensive compared with other lower cost options



App challenging to navigate

Since the introduction of standard household appliances like dishwashers and vacuums, users have more leisure time, and now in 2023, we can outsource pretty much anything, including grocery shopping, cooking dinner, and more.

But by leveraging AI, consumers can accomplish household tasks even more quickly and efficiently.

With the latest release from ECOVACS ROBOTICS, the antibacterial DEEBOT T20 OMNI, consumers can deploy their powerhouse cleaner to mop, vacuum, and dust floors all without ever lifting a finger.

When I initially powered up the DEEBOT T20 OMNI, I thought the premium vacuum looked a little like the top of Eve from WALL-E with its playful design.

After I downloaded the app, I named my cleaning bot Spike and once he sprang to life, he quickly mapped the entire office with its TrueMapping 2.0 technology. This new tech allows for its spacial awareness to remain intact whether users are home or not.

Within the app, a detailed home map is created of which users can designate high-traffic areas to ensure spots of the home needing the most attention are highlighted for the DEEBOT, and if users employ Housekeeper Mode, the bot performs a deep clean.

Despite the functionality of the home map, I did find the app a little clunky, but after I explored it further and reviewed the manual, I was able to utilise it much more effectively.

Admittedly, I also had some challenges getting Spike connected and ready to clean, but eventually once he was online, he immediately wondered around mapping and as an added bonus, entertaining the entire staff.

A word of warning though – once he attempted to escape, but we were able to catch him in time before he went out the door. Try not to make the same mistake!

As for the vacuum effectiveness, it boasts 6,000Pa of suction power, which I tested with trail mix, torn paper towels, and dust obtained from another vacuum.

The trail mix and paper towels were picked up the best, the dust was also mostly picked up but was so fine, the bot didn’t get all of it. This could be because I didn’t use the right setting though which I suggest you test to ensure you get the most of your DEEBOT.

With the hot-water mop function of the DEEBOT T20 OMNI, which heats water to 55℃, Spike cleaned our very compact breakroom tile with its mop pads to remove oil and dirt very well.

Based on the amount of dirt he picked up, we won’t see the breakroom looking quite as sparkling again anytime soon.

For the voice activation, we did have to use the name YIKO (it’s her programmed name) instead of Spike, but once activated, it allows for direct commands like spot cleaning or going back to its home.

To ensure the entire cleaning process is seamless, YIKO/Spike’s home is the proprietary OMNI station which allows the DEEBOT to empty its dustbag (which lasts 75 days), and wash and dry its mop pads while recharging all at the same time.

If you would like to outsource your mopping and sweeping with the ECOVACS ROBOTICS line, the retail price is $1799 and it is available either online or in-store at select JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Godfreys, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Robot Specialist, Amazon, eBay, or ECOVACS.com/au.