Leica And Disney Back Together

German premium camera brand Leica have more than 100 years experience providing respected products. Now, they’re helping Disney celebrate their centenary with the limited-edition “100 Years of Wonder” camera.

It was 100 years ago that Walt Disney began to bring his vision for animated filmmaking to the world, using pioneering storyboards through Leica, then called Leitz, who were instrumental with their cameras and projectors.

To celebrate the Disney milestone, the visionary giants have collaborated, unveiling the closely guarded secret of their groundbreaking collaboration – the special limited-edition Leica Q2 / Disney “100 Years of Wonder” camera.

Disney were of course instrumental in changing animation techniques thanks to innovative Leica instruments of the time. “Leica Reel” was a term coined in this formative stage. Leica reels are made from animated stills run on 35mm film projections.

Now, the Leica Q2 | Disney “100 Years of Wonder” camera features material suggestive of tracing paper used by Disney creators to pencil scenes and characters.

The special edition is limited to 500 sets worldwide and will be available globally at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorised dealers starting in April 2023, at an Aussie RRP of $9990.