Leica D-Lux 8 Compact Digital Camera To Launch This July

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Leica Camera will launch its D-Lux 8 compact digital camera in Australia on July 2, 2024.

The D-Lux was first introduced in 2003. Eight generations and several special editions later, the D-Lux has an extensive customer base.

The D-Lux 8 features a 4/3” CMOS sensor offering 22 MP (effective 17 MP), the fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9–34 f/1.7–2.8 ASPH. lens (35mm camera equivalent to 24-75mm).

The camera also offers DNG format shooting for photographers who prefer more control over their raw images.

pm 110207 19191 d lux 8 front flash 1920px Leica D Lux 8 Compact Digital Camera To Launch This July

The camera’s interface now has a “play,” “menu” and d-pad type control on the rear. On top, there’s a power switch in place of the “4K” button – functions that are inspired by the company’s Q lineup.

The D-Lux 8 integrates with the Leica FOTOS app that facilitates easy image transfer. The camera also comes equipped with a flash unit.

Leica has also unveiled a new range of accessories. These include a hand grip, carrying straps, wrist straps, and leather protectors available in multiple colours. Additional accessories such as an automatic lens cap, soft release buttons, and a selection of bags, including a hip bag, crossbody bag, and equipment bag, expand the camera’s portfolio.

pm 110206 19191 d lux 8 back 1920px Leica D Lux 8 Compact Digital Camera To Launch This July

The recommended retail price for the D-Lux 8 will be around A$2605 including VAT in Australia and available at Leica Stores and the Leica Online Store, as well as select retailers.

The latest D-Lux 8 has been a while in the making – the D-Lux 7 was released back in 2018. It’s expected to compete with the likes of Fujifilm’s X100 VI which has been well received since its launch earlier this year.

QUEEN 728x90 Leica D Lux 8 Compact Digital Camera To Launch This July
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Leica D Lux 8 Compact Digital Camera To Launch This July
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Leica D Lux 8 Compact Digital Camera To Launch This July
Whatmough 728x90 Leica D Lux 8 Compact Digital Camera To Launch This July
Banner Z10 Al Wh 728x90px EN Leica D Lux 8 Compact Digital Camera To Launch This July
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Leica D Lux 8 Compact Digital Camera To Launch This July
Leaderboard 728x90 Leica D Lux 8 Compact Digital Camera To Launch This July
728x90 Leica D Lux 8 Compact Digital Camera To Launch This July
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Leica D Lux 8 Compact Digital Camera To Launch This July
Haier 728x90 1 Leica D Lux 8 Compact Digital Camera To Launch This July
Previous Post

Samsung Showcases New ‘Chorus of Light’ Installation At Vivid Sydney

HMD Silently Releases Aura Smartphone In Australia

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Spotify Lossless Audio Arriving Soon?
Razer Expands Range With New Colors
YouTube Unveils New Well-being Tool