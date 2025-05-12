Leica Launches M11-P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive-Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Leica has unveiled the M11-P Safari, a special edition of its M11-P full-frame rangefinder camera, bringing back the brand’s classic olive-green design that dates back to the 1970s.

While performance remains identical to the standard M11-P, the Safari edition features a distinct matte olive-green brass top plate, matching green leatherette for added grip, silver dials, and a minimalistic design that replaces the traditional red Leica logo with a silver screw.

The back includes black-finished controls and engraved Leica branding referencing its Wetzlar, Germany origin.

The M11-P Safari is equipped with a full-frame BSI CMOS sensor offering Triple Resolution Technology, allowing users to shoot at 60, 36, or 18 megapixels.

leica m11 safari edition exibart street photography 00 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor

It features 256GB of internal storage, UHS-II SD card support, and can capture images in both DNG and JPG formats.

The 2.95-inch rear display is covered with scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and an anti-reflective coating for improved outdoor visibility.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and wired options, with Bluetooth Low Energy support for seamless background transfers via the Leica FOTOS app.

It also integrates Content Credentials, which embeds tamper-proof metadata such as copyright info and editing history into each image.

The Leica M11-P Safari is priced at A$16,190 and includes a black carrying strap.

It is available now through Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorised dealers, and comes in plastic-free packaging made in Germany.

MOTHERS DAY 2025 Banner 728x90px Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
ELX DIG UC3 ApplianceRetailer 728x90 Apr25 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
Litheaudio 728x90 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
728x90 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
Westan 728x90px Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
728x90 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
728x90 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
hitachi banner 728x90 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
Marshall 728x90 1 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Leica Launches M11 P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor
Previous Post

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Launch May 13 with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and 200MP Camera

Nintendo Update Grants Power to Disable Consoles Running Pirated Games

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Gorilla Glass Manufacturer Accused Of 'Abuse Of Market Powers' By EU

LG To Use IFA 2024 To Launch New Tech That Captures Consumer Data

Microsoft Xbox Home UI Now Available