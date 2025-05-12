Leica Launches M11-P Safari Camera with Iconic Olive-Green Finish and Triple Resolution Sensor

Leica has unveiled the M11-P Safari, a special edition of its M11-P full-frame rangefinder camera, bringing back the brand’s classic olive-green design that dates back to the 1970s.

While performance remains identical to the standard M11-P, the Safari edition features a distinct matte olive-green brass top plate, matching green leatherette for added grip, silver dials, and a minimalistic design that replaces the traditional red Leica logo with a silver screw.

The back includes black-finished controls and engraved Leica branding referencing its Wetzlar, Germany origin.

The M11-P Safari is equipped with a full-frame BSI CMOS sensor offering Triple Resolution Technology, allowing users to shoot at 60, 36, or 18 megapixels.

It features 256GB of internal storage, UHS-II SD card support, and can capture images in both DNG and JPG formats.

The 2.95-inch rear display is covered with scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and an anti-reflective coating for improved outdoor visibility.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and wired options, with Bluetooth Low Energy support for seamless background transfers via the Leica FOTOS app.

It also integrates Content Credentials, which embeds tamper-proof metadata such as copyright info and editing history into each image.

The Leica M11-P Safari is priced at A$16,190 and includes a black carrying strap.

It is available now through Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorised dealers, and comes in plastic-free packaging made in Germany.