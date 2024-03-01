Lenco Launches New Flagship Bluetooth Turntable

Lenco has released its new LBT-345WA Bluetooth turntable, designed for individuals looking at purchasing their first turntable, engineered with input and components from Pro-Ject and Ortofon.
It’s been claimed that very few Bluetooth loudspeakers come with a good internal MM phono section, and this new Lenco device comes with the ability to disable it.
Using an external phono stage will reportedly provide a better listening experience, should the user choose to upgrade from the pre-installed Ortofon 2M Red cartridge to the 2M Blue or Goldring E4.
The built in switchable phono stage does allow any active speaker to be used, and the Bluetooth connection allows for Bluetooth speakers or headphones to be used wirelessly.
The turntable comes with a Chrome plated Record Stabiliser. This can be placed on the centre of the platter, and lightly presses on the record, ensuring even contact.
It also reduces unwanted vibrations, and delivers a stable rotation for accurate and balanced sound reproduction.
The turntable is available in a gloss walnut colour, and features a USB output for vinyl to digital conversion, as well as a felt slip-mat, and a detachable dust cover.
See below the full list of specifications of the device:
- Drive: Belt Drive
- Playback Speeds: 45 / 33⅓ RPM
- Cartridge: Ortofon 2M Red
- Cartridge Type: Moving Magnet
- Audio Out Connections: Stereo RCA, USB Type-B, Bluetooth 5.2
- Built-in Phono Pre-Amplifier: Yes (Moving Magnet)
- Bypass Phono Pre-Amplifier Option: Yes
- Removable Dust Cover: Yes
- Platter: Aluminium
- Dimensions (Inc. Dust Cover): 12.5 cm (H) x 42 cm (W) x 36 cm (D)
- Weight: 5.1 kg
See below a list of items that come in the box:
- 1x Lenco LBT-345WA Turntable
- 1x Felt Slip-Mat
- 1x RCA Cable
- 1x USB Cable
- 1x 45 RPM Adaptor
- 1x Counterweight
- 1x Record Stabiliser
- 1x Anti-Skating Weight
- 1x Ortofon 2M Red Cartridge
- 1x Removable Dust Cover
- 1x User Manual
The Lenco LBT-345WA turntable is currently available from Myer in Australia for A$799.
International Business Development Manager at Lenco, Winston Eade said, “This is a special turntable for us and one that speaks to our history of selling audio products since 1946. With an amazing value proposition and the inclusion of an Ortofon cartridge, this turntable stands as a testament to superior design and functionality. Seamlessly blending timeless hi-fi quality with modern features like Bluetooth and USB connectivity, that makes it so easy to use and enjoy music on speakers or headphones anywhere in your home.”
