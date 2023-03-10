Lenovo 2023 Yoga Laptops Landing Next Month

The wait is almost over for the first of Lenovo’s 2023 laptops, with the company confirming they will be available in April.

While there are no more concrete details, such as model specs or an exact launch date, the company did reveal at the recent Mobile World Congress that the L13 Yoga Gen 4, and the X13 Yoga Gen 4 are among this year’s models.

The Yoga 14s, 13s, and Yoga Pro 13s Carbon, are also expected to be launched next month.

The advertising suggests the 13th Gen Intel processors will be in all 2023 Yoga models.