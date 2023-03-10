Lenovo 2023 Yoga Laptops Landing Next Month

News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

The wait is almost over for the first of Lenovo’s 2023 laptops, with the company confirming they will be available in April.

While there are no more concrete details, such as model specs or an exact launch date, the company did reveal at the recent Mobile World Congress that the L13 Yoga Gen 4, and the X13 Yoga Gen 4 are among this year’s models.

The Yoga 14s, 13s, and Yoga Pro 13s Carbon, are also expected to be launched next month.

yoga Lenovo 2023 Yoga Laptops Landing Next Month

The advertising suggests the 13th Gen Intel processors will be in all 2023 Yoga models.

728x90 Lenovo 2023 Yoga Laptops Landing Next Month
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Lenovo 2023 Yoga Laptops Landing Next Month
Channel News March 728by90 Lenovo 2023 Yoga Laptops Landing Next Month
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Lenovo 2023 Yoga Laptops Landing Next Month
Media 728 x 90 Lenovo 2023 Yoga Laptops Landing Next Month
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Lenovo 2023 Yoga Laptops Landing Next Month
728x90TEAL Lenovo 2023 Yoga Laptops Landing Next Month
LG016 Corporate 4square Media LG ToneFree FP9 LB 728x90 Lenovo 2023 Yoga Laptops Landing Next Month
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Lenovo 2023 Yoga Laptops Landing Next Month
ARL0716 Arlo March Promotion Banner 728x90px 72dpi V1 Lenovo 2023 Yoga Laptops Landing Next Month
Previous Post

Pricing And Sizes For 4K & 8K Samsung Neo QLED TVs

Brilliant Bang & Olufsen Future-Proof Speakers

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Telstra’s Mobile Market Share In Decline
LG Joins The Premier League, But Will They Score With V30+?
CES 2019: Marley & Jam Set To Grow Sound Offering In 2019