Lost your password?


Lenovo is adding Microsoft Teams display functionality to ThinkSmart View, its all-in-one personal communications device.

ThinkSmart View is available in Australia now for $599, and the new Microsoft Teams functions will be rolled out on devices from September 2020.

Microsoft Teams displays are a new category of smart devices designed for home and office working, which allow users to join video and audio calls with a single touch. ThinkSmart View will also offer chat and file sharing capabilities, as well as providing an always-on ambient screen display highlighting important activities.

Lenovo has also introduced a feature that allows select solutions to be fully managed by ThinkSmart Manager, a proprietary software application for IT departments to easily manage their fleet of ThinkSmart devices.

The ThinkSmart View was launched in January 2020.

728x90 soundbar 10 Lenovo Adds Microsoft Teams Functionality to ThinkSmart View Devices
BEL2054 4Square June F4U097au 728x90 Lenovo Adds Microsoft Teams Functionality to ThinkSmart View Devices
ARLO PRO 3 Floodlight BANNER 728x90 Lenovo Adds Microsoft Teams Functionality to ThinkSmart View Devices
BW 700 Signature Series 728x90 Available Now Lenovo Adds Microsoft Teams Functionality to ThinkSmart View Devices
728x90 smart amp Lenovo Adds Microsoft Teams Functionality to ThinkSmart View Devices
LG Soundbars 728x90 Lenovo Adds Microsoft Teams Functionality to ThinkSmart View Devices
Uniden PT 728 x 90 Lenovo Adds Microsoft Teams Functionality to ThinkSmart View Devices
728 x 90 tab m10 Lenovo Adds Microsoft Teams Functionality to ThinkSmart View Devices<
Yamaha Soundbars 728x90 1 Lenovo Adds Microsoft Teams Functionality to ThinkSmart View Devices
SmartHouse Covr1102 728x90 Lenovo Adds Microsoft Teams Functionality to ThinkSmart View Devices