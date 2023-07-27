Lenovo Announces Two New Tablets

Lenovo have announced two new tablets, the Tab P12 (large and media focused) and the Tab M10 5G.

The P12 has been described as a “back-to-school device for high school and college-age students,” built for work and play, with an expansive 12.7 inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 60Hz LTPS LCD display in 615g body, equipped with quad JBL speakers, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor for 4GB or 8GB RAM, and an option of 128GB or 256GB storage, and possible microSD card expansion.

It has a 10,200mAh battery supporting up to 10 hours video playback, a 13MP front camera with an ultra wide FOV, and an 8MP back sensor.

It is expected to ship along with the new Lenovo Tab Pen Plus stylus and multiple education-focused apps, including Nebo and MyScript Calculator 2, WPS (3 months of premium features free), Lenovo NotePad, and one free year of ADP One services in select markets.

The Lenovo Tab M10 5G, is more compact but still full sized, equipped with a 10.61 inch 2K (1200 x 2000) display running at 90Hz, powered by an entry-level Snapdragon 695 5G processor for 4GB or 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, along with microSD card potential.

It also has a smaller display weighing in at 490g, with a 13MP rear camera, and 8MP front camera, and no ultra wide claims, a 7,700mAh battery for up to 12 hours video playback.

Australian pricing has yet to be revealed, with the Lenovo Tab P12 available in select markets beginning this month, and the Lenovo Tab M10 5G beginning availability from August.