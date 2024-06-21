Lenovo Begins Launching New Tab Plus

Lenovo’s new Tab Plus is an 11.5-inch tablet that comes with eight JBL speakers and an integrated kickstand with up to 175-degrees of “viewing flexibility.” It can also transform into a Bluetooth speaker.

Designed for entertainment, the new tablet has four “matrix tweeters” and four woofers built-in. Lenovo claims the tablet can output up to 26W of audio.

Another unique feature is the personalised app volume control which delivers the ability to automatically turn up the volume when a specific app is open or lower the volume when another app is in the foreground.

It has an LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 2,000 x 1,200 resolution, and 400nits peak brightness.

It’s powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB expandable storage, and microSD support.

On the rear and front is an 8MP camera, and the device also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an 8,600mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support.

It runs on Android 14 with a promise of two years of OS upgrades and security patches until June 2028.

It measures in at 268.3 x 174.25 x 7.77-13.58mm and weighs 650g.

It’s available now in “select global markets” for U$289.99 (approx. A$435) in a Luna Grey colour. ChannelNews has reached out for Australian pricing and availability.