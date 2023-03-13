Lenovo bring James Bond Style To ThinkStations

If you like your desktop computers to roll with a level of style worthy of James Bond, Lenovo have got you covered. Their new ThinkStation desktops are not only boosted in the performance, power and speed departments, as well as being powered by the latest tech from Intel and Nvidia, these champs have a classy new chassis co-designed with Aston Martin, the chosen car of Bond himself.

The ThinkStation PX, P7 and P5 are Lenovo’s most technologically advanced desktop workstations yet. Redesigned from their roots to exceed the most extreme, high-computing across industries, they feature Intel’s latest processor tech, ranging up to 120 cores, and support for high-end Nvidia RTX pro GPUs.

They also boast ground-breaking chassis designs and advanced thermals, as well as BMC capabilities for streamlined remote system monitoring.

From virtual reality and mixed reality experiences, and virtual production, to machine learning, data science, computer aided engineering, reality capture and AI, these next-gen units meet demands for power, performance, and speed in a scalable and future-proofed way.

To bring this trio to life, Lenovo partnered with renowned high-performance, ultra-luxury car makers Aston Martin to co-design the chassis. The collaboration sought to reflect Lenovo’s iconic red design language, as well as provide the highest possible performance, and enable enhanced levels of customisation. Designers from Lenovo and Aston Martin worked together to craft the ultimate performance machines, allowing users to amplify every stage of complex workflows.

To do this, the teams conceived a new tool-less chassis design that allows extreme flexibility and enhanced ergonomics.

The chassis’ 3D grill is inspired by Aston Martin’s iconic DBS grand tourer, applying design insights from the high-performance auto world to a desktop workstation that James Bond would approve of.