Lenovo Extending Gaming Reach With GeekPro G5000

In exciting news for hardcore gamers, Lenovo are extending their gaming laptop range with the GeekPro G5000 series, with reports saying it will be positioned below the Legion series.

In the past, the G5000 series was used for desktop computers, but it has now been shuffled to the gaming realm, with news it will be affordably set between commercial consoles and game consoles.

Lenovo’s official poster reveals the GeekPro G5000 as a high-performance device, and it is expected to arrive with high-end specs and features, yet still be budget-friendly.

Among the things to look forward to here are a powerful CPU, high refresh rate and dedicated graphics card.

Lenovo’s Legion series is respected for premium design and high-end performance, and the GeekPro G5000 series is being seen as a comparable but more affordable alternative.

Lenovo’s strong reputation in the field has gamers eager to get hands-on with this new option, which is expected to hit the market soon.