Lenovo Extending Gaming Reach With GeekPro G5000

Lenovo by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

In exciting news for hardcore gamers, Lenovo are extending their gaming laptop range with the GeekPro G5000 series, with reports saying it will be positioned below the Legion series.

In the past, the G5000 series was used for desktop computers, but it has now been shuffled to the gaming realm, with news it will be affordably set between commercial consoles and game consoles.

Lenovo’s official poster reveals the GeekPro G5000 as a high-performance device, and it is expected to arrive with high-end specs and features, yet still be budget-friendly.

%name Lenovo Extending Gaming Reach With GeekPro G5000

Among the things to look forward to here are a powerful CPU, high refresh rate and dedicated graphics card.

Lenovo’s Legion series is respected for premium design and high-end performance, and the GeekPro G5000 series is being seen as a comparable but more affordable alternative.

Lenovo’s strong reputation in the field has gamers eager to get hands-on with this new option, which is expected to hit the market soon.

SmartHouse M32 728x60 Lenovo Extending Gaming Reach With GeekPro G5000
ARL0688 Arlo Banner 728x90px V1 Lenovo Extending Gaming Reach With GeekPro G5000
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Lenovo Extending Gaming Reach With GeekPro G5000
Channel News Ad NRGVault 720x90 2 1 Lenovo Extending Gaming Reach With GeekPro G5000
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Lenovo Extending Gaming Reach With GeekPro G5000
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Lenovo Extending Gaming Reach With GeekPro G5000
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Lenovo Extending Gaming Reach With GeekPro G5000
TCL 2022 mini LED 728x90 px Lenovo Extending Gaming Reach With GeekPro G5000
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Lenovo Extending Gaming Reach With GeekPro G5000
1 728x90 Lenovo Extending Gaming Reach With GeekPro G5000
Previous Post

Sonus Faber And Maserati Team On EV GranTurismo

Digital Projector Future By Panasonic

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Samsung 2021 8K, 4K TVs Pricing & Availability
Nokia Reveals Smart, Student-Ready AI Phone
100 million vulnerable to hacks