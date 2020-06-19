Lenovo has unveiled the next generation of ThinkPad P Series laptops: the ThinkPad P15, ThinkPad P17, ThinkPad P1 Gen 3, and the all new ThinkPad P15v. Alongside the P Series, Lenovo is also debuting the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 laptop from its powerful X Series of commercial laptops.

Featuring the 10th Gen Intel H series mobile processors, these devices will be available in versatile configurations to give users a more customised laptop.

The ThinkPad P15 and P17 offer 13% more air flow, a 30% larger CPU heat sink, four times the number of GPU and CPU configurations than previous generations, new 94WHr battery, up to 4TB of storage, up to 128GB DDR4 of memory, and UHD Dolby Vision HDR displays.

These two models support higher GPU wattage graphics than their predecessors, powered by NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs.

The ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 is the thinnest and lightest 15-inch Lenovo mobile workstation. This new model adds a new look and feel, an anti-smudge coating, upgraded speakers, and a new UHD LCD display with a 600-nit panel. It also offers optional LTE WWAN, the fastest internet option for remote workers.

The ThinkPad P15v offers increased flexibility within the 15-inch space, with NVIDIA Quadro P620 GPU, UHD 600-nit LCD display, and a 10th Gen Intel H series mobile processor.

From Lenovo’s X Series, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 is designed for advanced users seeking a high-performance Windows 10 laptop, with powerful 10th Gen Intel H series vPro mobile processors up to Core i9 and optional NVIDIA GeForce 1650Ti graphics. It has Wi-Fi 6 and optional CAT16 LTE-A Wireless WAN connectivity, providing reliable high-speed data transfer speeds for a highly efficient remote working experience.

All of these products will be rolled out in the Australian market in July.