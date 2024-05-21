Lenovo Introduces Two Next Gen Copilot+ PCs

With a firm drive to push forward with AI-ready PCs, Lenovo has launched two Next Gen Copilot+ PCs – the Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6.

Both of them are powered by the powered by Snapdragon X Elite processor featuring the 12-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU and a dedicated Qualcomm Hexagon NPU.

For context, that NPU can process up to 45 trillion operations per second.

Lenovo says that with Copilot+, users can now access Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities even when offline. They leverage generative AI and machine learning capabilities, with Copilot+ assisting users in composing compelling text, crafting engaging visuals, and streamlining common productivity tasks.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x’s Hexagon NPU is positioned by Lenovo as “a thin portable, device” with enhanced AI capabilities. With a weight of 1.28kg and a thickness of 0.5”, the Yoga Slim 7x has a 14.5” 16:10 3K 90Hz 1000nits peak brightness PureSight OLED touch panel. The FHD MIPI IR Webcam means clearer visuals on video calls and features four Voice ID microphones for clearer conversations.

As for its audio capabilities, it features Lenovo Premium Suite’s four-speaker sound system. It also has a 70Wh battery.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 meanwhile has a 58Wh battery. It is, however, equipped with an integrated Adreno GPU and on-device AI engine, and is positioned as a business laptop. Lenovo notes that the integrated 45 TOPS NPU assists in productivity tasks through generative AI and machine learning, with integration across Microsoft 365 applications.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 also has up to 64GB high-speed LPDDR5x memory and housed in a 14” ultrathin form factor with narrow bezels. It has a FHD+IR MIPI camera and is equipped with Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G sub 6 capabilities.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x will be available starting from A$2,499 Lenovo.com.au, Bing Lee, Harvey Norman, JB HiFi, Officeworks and The Good Guys, with pre-orders for it beginning on May 21. Lenovo has said that it is yet to confirm Australia pricing and availability for its ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 laptop.

“As we enter the beginning of the AI PC era – a once-in-30-years inflection point in the market – we are proud to offer one of the widest portfolio of AI-ready devices, AI-enabled solutions, and AI-optimised experiences to customers worldwide and bring AI to all,” said Luca Rossi, president of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group.

Mark Linton, VP Device Partner Sales, Microsoft Corp, added, “The synergy between Lenovo and Microsoft is a testament to our shared vision of innovation and excellence. With Lenovo’s introduction of the Copilot+ PCs, Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, we are setting a new standard for AI-enhanced computing.”