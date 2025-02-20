Lenovo Launches Portable Wi-Fi 6 Hotspot Device

Lenovo has launched Legion LM60 Portable Wi-Fi, a compact hotspot device that offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

The company says that the device offers longer battery life, better connectivity, and has a more gaming-focused approach.

The Legion LM60 has a 3000mAh battery, which allows it to deliver up to 12 hours of continuous use.

The company claims the high-density battery is optimised for low power consumption, and has been tested and found to work reliably even in cold temperatures.

The device is powered by a ZTE-built 28nm chipset, an upgrade over older Wi-Fi 4-based portable hotspots. That chipset has also been designed to enhance signal strength and stability, ensuring that connections don’t unexpectedly drop too often.

The LM 60’s Wi-Fi 6 technology offers a claimed 200% faster speed compared to previous-gen models while consuming 55% less power, reported Gizmo China.

Lenovo claims that the Legion LM60 supports download speeds of up to 150Mbps.

It can connect to up to 10 devices simultaneously, including laptops, smartphones, TVs, and even security cameras.

Targeting gamers, the LM60 has built-in acceleration for more than 140 mobile games. The company claims that this feature reduces latency, and delivers a smoother gaming experience for titles that require fast response times.

The LM60 features a USB Type-C port, allowing it to function as a wired internet connection when plugged into a PC. It also has a built-in SIM card that can be used to establish a connection with different telcos.

For now, the Legion LM60 Portable Wi-Fi is only launched in China at a price point of 179 yuan (A$38.69). Pricing and availability for Australia are yet to be confirmed.

