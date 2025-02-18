Lenovo Leaks Another Crazy Dual-Screen Laptop

Lenovo is getting a reputation for laptops with unusual extended dual-screen displays.

It showed off a laptop with a rollable screen at CES 2025 in January in Las Vegas.

You push a button, and the top of the screen literally rolls up to morph from a 14-inch display with a 5:4 aspect ratio to a very tall 16.7-inch display with 8:9 ratio. It’s taller than it is wide, reports Digital Trends.

This laptop would be useful if you need extra screen real estate on the go, for example if you were trading stocks and wanted to display multiple graphs.

Your software would need to be capable of matching the screen format.

You should get some bang for your buck displaying multiple screens in Windows, but we’d need to test it to see how it works.

Lenovo has now flagged another laptop with an equally unusual extended screen. This screen concertinas out in section to be even taller.

Digital Trends reports that this laptop, the Lenovo ThinkBook Flip AI PC, will be on display at the coming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, at month’s end.

The same questions apply. While it’s great to have the extra screen real estate, will existing programmes and indeed Windows 11 itself make efficient use of the space?

Lenovo itself may need to provide a system layer that manages screen layouts.

Lenovo and rivals such as Asus already have dual screen laptops in market; here Lenovo seems to be testing the waters as to whether other multi-screen configurations are going to fly.