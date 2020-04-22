The Lenovo Smart Display 10 with Google Assistant is a handy, hands-free tech device that has proved to be a particularly useful multi-tasking tool during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Lenovo Smart Display 10 has a bright 10.1-inch Full HD display (providing more screen space than the Lenovo Smart Display 7), allowing users to watch instructional videos while they’re working out, following a recipe or completing a DIY project. It can sit horizontally or vertically for landscape or portrait viewing (the latter is better for Facebook Live and Instagram TV).

Google reported in mid-April that YouTube searches for ‘workout’ had grown by more than 170% in Australia, while Roy Morgan found that the time spent on cooking websites had increased by 71% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With built-in Google Assistant, users can navigate the functionality of the Lenovo Smart Display 10 without having to lift a finger. Google Assistant can integrate with other smart devices to support you throughout your day, from waking you up to providing reminders, saving you time and effort daily.

You can also make and receive video calls through the Google Duo app. The Lenovo Smart Display 10 picks up sound through dual-array microphones and projects sound through its 10W full-range speaker, so you’re not stuck right by the device. It has a 5MP front camera and a 720p webcam.

All your smart home devices can be controlled from the Lenovo Smart Display 10 and you can cast videos onto any Chromecast devices you may have in your home.

The Lenovo Smart Display 10 has considerable computing power, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 processor, 4GB eMMC hard drive and 2GB of memory.

The recommended retail price is $399.00, but appears to be available for $250-260 at many Australian retailers.