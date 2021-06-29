Lenovo Targets Families And Entertainment With New Tablet Range

Latest News, Tablets by Jake Nelson Share
X

Lenovo has revealed a suite of new tablets for entertainment and families as part of Mobile World Congress 2021.

The new Yoga Tab 13, Yoga Tab 11, and Tab P11 Plus, as well as the new third-generation Tab M7 and M8, were – according to Lenovo – built for a world where people are spending more time streaming, gaming, learning, and working at home.

“As the lines separating our relaxation time from hours spent working or learning start to blur, Lenovo is helping consumers rediscover their happy place with mobile experiences that make adapting to today’s new hybrid lifestyle much easier,” the manufacturer said.

Lenovos Yoga Tab 11Yoga Tab 13 Multi Modes e1624556981325 1024x502 1 Lenovo Targets Families And Entertainment With New Tablet Range

Headlining the range is the Yoga Tab 13 (above right). Wi-Fi 6 compatible and built with a sturdy kickstand that doubles as a hanger, the Yoga Tab 13 can be propped up on its base for landscape viewing or hung from a door hook. It is billed as an entertainment tablet, with a large 1080p display, quad JBL speakers, Entertainment Space from Google, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with 8GB of memory.

Alongside it is its smaller brother, the Yoga Tab 11 (above left), pitched more towards family use with a built-in Eye Care Mode, Google Kids Space, and extra-durable fabric. Also in the family tablet space, the updated third-generation Tab M7 and M8 feature an all-metal build, with select models also including a Smart Charging Station to turn them into a Google Assistant-powered smart home hub.

Lenovos family of P11 TabletsOptional Productivity Pack the P11 Pro P11 Plus and the P11 e1624557507511 1024x310 1 Lenovo Targets Families And Entertainment With New Tablet Range

Finally, the Tab P11 Plus (above centre) is built for both entertainment and productivity, with an octa-core ARM processor, an optional keyboard pack, and a battery that Lenovo says can provide up to 12 hours of video streaming.

Official Australian pricing and availability for the new tablet range have yet to be revealed.

Incase LeaderBoard 728x90 Lenovo Targets Families And Entertainment With New Tablet Range
728x90 Lenovo Targets Families And Entertainment With New Tablet Range
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Lenovo Targets Families And Entertainment With New Tablet Range
%name Lenovo Targets Families And Entertainment With New Tablet Range
DCS 8300LHV2 728x90 smarthouse 1 Lenovo Targets Families And Entertainment With New Tablet Range
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Lenovo Targets Families And Entertainment With New Tablet Range
Versa3 Leaderboard 728x90 Lenovo Targets Families And Entertainment With New Tablet Range
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 Lenovo Targets Families And Entertainment With New Tablet Range
Moxyo Zigi Band 728x90 1 Lenovo Targets Families And Entertainment With New Tablet Range
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Lenovo Targets Families And Entertainment With New Tablet Range
Previous Post

LG Firmware Update Gives Gamers Dolby Vision HDR At 4K 120Hz

Heineken Reveal Robot Beer Esky

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Sony Launches ZV-1 Digital Camera Made For Video Content Creators
in 'Display and TV'
The Future of Entertainment
in 'Archive'
Epson EMP-TW600 LCD Projector
in 'Archive'