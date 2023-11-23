Lenovo Teams Up With Jabra For New 3 Camera 4K Video Conference Bar

Lenovo the big PC brand has cut a deal with Jabra an audio and hearing Company to release a new ThinkSmart Bar 180 solution for small and medium rooms used for video conferences, the move will see them compete head on with Logitech and Poly.

In a nutshell Lenovo is delivering their ThinkSmart Core technology, and Controller and Jabra an intelligent video bar with integrated audio technology with both maximising their own distribution channels to go to market.

The new co-branded ThinkSmart Bar 180 delivers a more seamless conference experience, with Windows Autopilot support announced for a new range of Lenovo ThinkSmart collaboration devices.The ThinkSmart Bar 180 delivers a 180-degree field of view which is achieved through the introduction of an innovative three camera system which is not found in other conference bars.This viewing technology delivers full room coverage in panoramic 4K resolution through seamless real-time video stitching, which creates a more natural visual experience for remote meetings.The ultra-wide visual capability with world-class audio capabilities and onboard intelligence, creates three configurable video modes— Intelligent Zoom, Virtual Director, and Dynamic Composition.

With Intelligent Zoom, meeting participants are presented with an optimal view, as the smart camera frames all of the people present within that 180-degree field of view and dynamically adjusts as people enter, leave, and move about the room.

Virtual Director provides a different perspective, focusing on the active speaker and changing the focus from person to person as the conversation flows naturally. And with Dynamic Composition meeting participants have better context for what is happening in the room both audibly and visually as people in the room are automatically detected and prioritization is given to recent speakers.The smart collaboration system also features intelligent microphones that identify the voices of up to ten meeting participants in a room for applications such as live transcription. And dual-stream whiteboard makes collaboration easier, displaying both whiteboard content and in-room participants simultaneously without the need for a dedicated content camera.

The use of Lenovo’s ThinkSmart Core and Controller which was developed for small and medium meeting spaces is built around 11th generation Intel Core vPro processors and runs on Windows 10 IOT Enterprise technology.

Lenovo claims that it’s designed for performance as well as a long lifecycle and offers hardware-based security features through Lenovo ThinkShield.

The ThinkSmart Bar 180 is also available as a standalone device for a smart, flexible bring-your-own-meeting (BYOM) solution. Certified for both Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, the ThinkSmart Bar 180 is ready to use with the customer’s platform of choice, so teams can connect, share, and collaborate easily and securely.

“The meeting and collaboration experience of today’s corporate world needs constant evolution,” said Yves Dupuis, SVP of Global Sales operations at Jabra. “We are thrilled to further unite Jabra’s unique capabilities with Lenovo’s innovative solutions to equip offices with solutions”.

The ThinkSmart Bar 180 will be available in select markets worldwide from the first quarter of 2024, starting from US$1,605 for the standalone device, and starting from $4,099 for a full room kit.

ANZ pricing and availability to be confirmed.