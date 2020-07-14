Lenovo has unveiled the ThinkVision M14t, a slim and lightweight portable monitor built for mobile professionals who are adapting to a new era of flexible working.

Weighing less than 700g, the ThinkVision M14t allows users to extend their screen real estate without taking up much space.

It has a 14-inch, Full HD touch-enabled display with ten-point touch functionality and 300-nit brightness capability.

The tilt function and height adjustment ensure the most comfortable viewing position and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light technology lets users work with minimal eye strain.

The 4096 pressure level active pen support is another feature that makes this a versatile device. The pressure-sensitive pen enables more precise sketching and accurate navigation.

The monitor can be used in portrait or landscape formats and has built-in auto sensors that can automatically switch the orientation as needed.

It comes with an L-shaped dongle that offers a simple cable solution and two full function USB Type-C ports. This enables connection to any compatible USB-C devices.

The ThinkVision M14t will be available in Australia in September, with pricing expected to start at $599.