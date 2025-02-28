Lenovo Unveils World’s First Under-Display Camera Notebook

In a move that could result in manufacturers rethinking their notebook designs, Lenovo has launched the world’s first laptop with an under-display camera.

The Lenovo Yoga Air X AI Yuanqi Edition, originally introduced at CES as the Yoga Slim 9i, has a bezel-less design with a 98% screen-to-body ratio.

Tucking the 32MP webcam under the display allows a more immersive screen experience when using the laptop. It features a 14-inch 4K OLED touchscreen that delivers a 120Hz refresh rate.

It has a DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification, supports Dolby Vision, and covers 100% of the sRGB, P3, and Adobe RGB colour gamuts.

Lenovo says that the screen is incorporates TÜV Rheinland-certified eye-care technology with low blue light.

The ultrabook features an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

It weighs just 1.23kg and is 14.55mm thin. It also integrates a high-density battery, a mini motherboard, and a compact hinge to optimize space.

The company claims that the 75Wh battery supports up to 17 hours of video playback and features 100W fast charging.

As for its connectivity options, the laptop features two Thunderbolt 4 ports and supports Wi-Fi 7.

With Lenovo’s Super Interconnect technology, the company says that files can be transferred across devices at up to 50MB/s.

As for its AI-driven features, Lenovo’s points to the laptop’s personal assistant Xiaotian which provides real-time voice recognition, AI translation, and document summarisation.

The laptop also comes with a 10W quad-speaker system featuring Dolby Atmos, Smart AMP technology, and AI-powered noise reduction for immersive audio.

For now, the Lenovo Yoga Air X AI Yuanqi Edition is available only in China with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, priced at 14,999 yuan (approx. A$3,302). Pricing and availability for Australia are yet to be confirmed.