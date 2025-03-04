Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work

Lenovo has unveiled a multi-screen setup concept at MWC 2025 that aims to revolutionise mobile productivity for remote workers and business travellers.

The new Lenovo Magic Bay Dual Display concept provides users with two 13.5-inch 2880×1920 resolution displays with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and 100% sRGB color accuracy.

Weighing just 1.2kg, this dual-screen setup eliminates the need for a separate power supply, making it an ideal solution for mobile professionals who want an extended workspace without added bulk.

For those who prefer a more compact secondary screen, the Magic Bay 2nd Display offers an 8-inch secondary screen that attaches magnetically to the laptop, with 1920×1200 resolution panel with a 9:16 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. Weighing just 0.3kg, it is one of the lightest second-screen solutions available.

Unlike traditional portable monitors, which require separate power sources and often lack seamless integration, Lenovo’s Magic Bay screens work natively with your laptop, with synchronised keyboard shortcuts and even linked brightness controls, similar to Apple’s ecosystem.

While Lenovo has showcased the Magic Bay concept at multiple tech events over the past two years, only a few products – such as the 4K Studio Webcam – have made it to market. But if this latest iteration becomes a commercial product it could be a game-changer for Australian remote workers and business travellers.