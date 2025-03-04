Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work

Latest News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Lenovo has unveiled a multi-screen setup concept at MWC 2025 that aims to revolutionise mobile productivity for remote workers and business travellers.

The new Lenovo Magic Bay Dual Display concept provides users with two 13.5-inch 2880×1920 resolution displays with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and 100% sRGB color accuracy.

Weighing just 1.2kg, this dual-screen setup eliminates the need for a separate power supply, making it an ideal solution for mobile professionals who want an extended workspace without added bulk.

For those who prefer a more compact secondary screen, the Magic Bay 2nd Display offers an 8-inch secondary screen that attaches magnetically to the laptop, with 1920×1200 resolution panel with a 9:16 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. Weighing just 0.3kg, it is one of the lightest second-screen solutions available.

magic bay Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work

 

Unlike traditional portable monitors, which require separate power sources and often lack seamless integration, Lenovo’s Magic Bay screens work natively with your laptop, with synchronised keyboard shortcuts and even linked brightness controls, similar to Apple’s ecosystem.

While Lenovo has showcased the Magic Bay concept at multiple tech events over the past two years, only a few products – such as the 4K Studio Webcam – have made it to market. But if this latest iteration becomes a commercial product it could be a game-changer for Australian remote workers and business travellers.

JBL TourPro3 728x90 Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
Westan 728x90px Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
728x90 we see oled CN Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
hitachi banner 728x90 Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
728x90 Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
728x90 Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
728 x 90 Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
denon perl white 728x90 1 Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
Haier 728x90 1 Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
Litheaudio 728x90 Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept Could Transform Mobile Work
Previous Post

MacBook Air M4 Incoming?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Ruark Unveils High-Fashion MRX Bluetooth Connected Speaker

Apple’s Upcoming HomePod Could Be The First With Ports

REVIEW: The Wave Outdoor Series II Speaker Is A Rugged Beast Made For Adventure