Lenovo’s New Notebook Sets Standard For New Design

Lenovo has launched the Swiss Army Knife of notebooks in a move that could well change the future direction of notebook design.

This is no ordinary notebook, first up it has two OLED screens a detachable keyboard, a foldup stand that allows the device to be used in portrait mode, it also comes with a pen and still weighs in at just 1.34kilo.

The flagship of the new range is the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i.

Powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors, the top end Yoga delivers 15 hours of battery life despite the dual screens, this is achieved because of improved 13gen Intel processor management and a bigger battery that sits under the second screen where a keyboard would normally fit.

The latest Lenovo offering is seriously cutting edge and is designed and engineered for on-the-go creators, creatives, artists, and anyone looking to unleash what Lenovo describes as their “Expressive potential”.

Lenovo who now have 34% of Australian Windows market, the largest of any notebook players in the Australian market according to Microsoft data, claim that their 8th generation of Yoga Pro, Slim and convertible devices are engineered to address the diverse demands of creators – from power users to digital nomads.

The world’s first full-sized OLED dual-screen laptop the star is the Yoga Pro 9i, with new and upgraded features that have been seen before in a notebook sold in Australia.

The i9 dual screen model retails for $4,299 and is set to be the new benchmark in premium notebooks.

For example, a business executive can fold over a device for a presentation while being able to see the same presentation on the second screen while also using a detachable keyboard to manage the experience.

The 13-inch OLED display is razor sharp with the notebook coming in at only 15.95mm in width.

A new Multimode+ enables the Yoga Book 9i to instantly take whatever form, orientation, or mode that a creator needs – from a laptop, tablet, or display to the brand-new Book, Scroll and Tent modes, supported by a 60-degree Bowers and Wilkins soundbar that’s built into the hinge. A very clever foldable Folio Stand, coupled with a Bluetooth Keyboard and Digital Pen 3 delivers a host of new capabilities not possible in the past with a notebook that also has OLED display.

The notebooks will go on sale in Australia and New Zealand, on 9 May 2023.

The new Yoga Slim 6i features a durable military-grade aluminium design chassis and new display options including a 16:10 Aspect Ratio OLED display which supports 100% DCI- P3 colour accuracy for users to create and share their best work. For creative sessions.

It also comes with up to a 65-watt-hour battery.

All of the Gen 8 Yoga devices come equipped with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision software.

They are also powered with Lenovo AI Engine+, which include smart features to enhance the user experience.

Smart Power provides creators with the ability to anticipate their power or battery needs based on what they

are doing on their device – from photo and video editing, illustration, to even video conference.

calls.

If you walk away the power save mode kick in.

The front screen has a 5 Megapixel IR camera that automatically delivers smart presence detection.