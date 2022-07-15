Lenovo’s New Yoga Laptops Do More Than Bend Backwards

Lenovo has unveiled the next generation of its popular Yoga laptop range, with a renewed emphasis on the intersection between work and play.

The new models, revealed yesterday evening at a launch event in Sydney, include the flagship 14-inch Yoga Slim 9i, a carbon neutral certified laptop; the Yoga Slim 7i Pro X and Yoga Slim 7 Pro X, for creatives who need to push the computing power of their machines; the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (pictured below), a lightweight, stylish model that still packs a punch; and the Yoga AIO 7, a new 4K 27-inch desktop PC that features an ergonomic hinge for more adaptability than a usual desktop computer.

“Hybrid life is the new norm that’s inspired the development of this new generation of Lenovo Yoga devices,” explains Ouyang Jun, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group.

“Our goal is to empower more people to ‘just be you’ – to consume, create, and collaborate on their own terms.

“We’ve designed and engineered the new Yoga PCs with smarter features and an even more premium user experience to help people pursue their ambitions, relax, and get things done in their own way.”

Yoga Slim 9i

The flagship model, and carbon-neutral-certified to boot, the Yoga Slim 9i is a sight to behold (pictured above).

Encased in 3D glass, with a thin 14.9mm chassis and smooth rounded contours, this is, as Lenovo rightly boasts “a union of mobility and performance.”

It has a 14-inch, 16:10, 4K OLED PureSight touchscreen display, with four Bowers & Wilkins speakers bringing exceptional sound.

Lenovo’s PureSight provides ultra-sharp detail and clarity, its depth of 10 bits can display over a billion colors in a single pixel.

Under the hood, the 9i is powered by Intel Evo featuring 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The Lenovo A.I. Core 2.0 delivers improved A.I.-enabled performance, and can also dynamically adjust fan speed and hardware performance to optimise and accelerate performance.

Yoga Slim 7i Pro X and Yoga Slim 7 Pro X

The Yoga Slim 7i Pro X (above) and the Yoga Slim 7 Pro X are mighty machines, with next-gen processors, 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, and Lenovo’s X Power that offers specific tuning for different scenarios to push the maximum CPU and GPU performance. The Lenovo A.I. Engine+ will also be finetuning things in the background for faster, smoother performance.

Despite the firepower, these laptops weigh just 1.6kg.

Yoga Slim 7i Carbon

The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is designed for work on the go, with a 14.8mm chassis, and a body that weighs less than 1kg. Despite its small frame, it boasts the rugged resilience of aerospace-grade magnesium alloy, reinformed with carbon fibre.

The edge-to-edge keyboard makes sure not an inch of space is wasted, and the trackpad is surprisingly large given the compact design.

The 7i Carbon sports Intel Evo, featuring 12th Gen Intel Core Processors, with self-adjusting fan speeds and performance saving power in a smart way.

There’s a Lenovo PureSight 13.3-inch 2.5k optional touchscreen featuring ultra-smooth 90Hz refresh rates and a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, with hues of 100 percent sRGB color space and 100 percent color volume with 8-bit colour.

Yoga AIO 7

Lenovo’s Yoga 2-in-1 flip and foldable laptops pioneered the hybrid model, but the Yoga range has since expanded to feature machines like the Yoga AIO, a 27-inch desktop computer with a 4K narrow-bezel display, which also rotates 90 degrees, lifts, and tilts for maximum usage.

It features a AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processor, and optional AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics featuring the ground-breaking AMD RDNA 2 architecture.

The dual JBL 5W speakers team with a passive radiator design for distortion-free sound, while the bass takes up less space than most PCs, making this model less intrusive.

Wireless sharing is the best feature: you can cast your smartphone screen to the monitor, rotate it horizontally or vertically, and plug in a laptop for hybrid working.

Yoga Slim 7 Pro and Yoga Slim 7i Pro

Lenovo has also refreshed its Yoga Slim 7 Pro and Yoga Slim 7i Pro models.

They feature the option of the latest gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors, with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 Laptop GPU, an optional OLED Lenovo PureSight display, enhanced by optional Dolby Vision and a 100 percent sRGB color space.

Pricing: