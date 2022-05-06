Lenovo’s Yoga Gen 7 Range Promotes Creative Expression

Lenovo have reimagined their portable and powerful Yoga series with the new Yoga Gen 7 line. Made up of several laptops and a desktop PC, the new range is aimed at consumers who need reliable and dynamic tools for both work and play.

Ouyang Jun, vice president and general manager of Lenovo’s Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group says that with the new line, they want people to embrace their own personalities and creativity.

“Hybrid life is the new norm that’s inspired the development of this new generation of Lenovo Yoga devices. Our goal is to empower more people to ‘just be you’ –to consume, create, and collaborate on their own terms,” he says.

“We’ve designed and engineered the new Yoga PCs with smarter features and an even more premium user experience to help people pursue their ambitions, relax, and get things done in their own way.”

Yoga Slim 9i

The flagship device in the new range is the Yoga Slim 9i, a carbon neutral device that refuses to compromise on performance and quality. It features a 14-inch 16:10 up-to-4K OLED (2.8K and 4K) PureSight touchscreen display that boasts 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Fitted with the latest 12th gen Intel processors, there are options for Core i5 or i7 processors, 16GB and 32GB of DDR5 RAM and the choice between 512GB and 1TB of M.2 SSD storage.

Despite the absolute arsenal of power it packs, Lenovo have ensured the Yoga Slim 9i is exactly that: slim, with a 14.9mm chassis.

Yoga Slim 7i Pro X and 7 Pro X

The Yoga Slim 7i Pro X and Yoga Slim 7 Pro X are the creative powerhouses of the new range, with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU with NVIDIA Studio validation, up to next-gen processors and Lenovo’s X Power for efficient power management. Its 1.6kg weight means creative possibilities are now portable.

Yoga Slim 7i Carbon

As what could be considered the baby brother of the Slim 9i, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is an extremely lightweight and universal laptop designed for portable convenience and power. Weighing under 1kg with a 13” screen and a 14.8mm chassis, its been designed to be easy to carry around. Despite its small stature, its multi-layer carbon fiber body, reinforced by aerospace-grade magnesium alloy, is able to withstand the bumps and bruises of life.

It remains nimble performance wise with Intel Evo and a 12th gen Intel Core processor, and provides a clear crisp picture with a 2.5K option touchscreen and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Yoga Slim 7i Pro and 7 Pro

A slight step down from the X cousins, the 14” 7i Pro and 7 Pro boast a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 Laptop GPU and a OLED Lenovo Puresight display with Dolby Vision and 100 percent sRGB colour space. Lenovo have called the range “essential performance”.

The 16” ups power with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU in the 7 and the brand new Intel Arc A370M in the 7i.

Yoga 7

The Yoga 7 is the quintessential device for hybrid life and creativity, with the ability to flip into a touch screen tablet. Despite its versatility, it still boasts powerful specs with an AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor, an up-to-2.8K OLED touchscreen with Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Defined by its ability to turn into a tablet, it comes with a Lenovo Active Pen, has a long-lasting battery and Rapid Charge Express technology.

Yoga AIO 7

AIO stands for All-In-One, which is the perfect description for the Yoga AIO 7. Boasting a 27” $K IPS narrow-bezel display, 95 percent DCI-p3 and a rotating mount, the AIO 7 has been designed to be “at the centre of a modern home”. With a AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processor and the option for an AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU, it has the power for any creative endeavour.

Lenovo have also strived to make the Yoga AIO 7 an entertainment powerhouse, with dual 5W JBL speakers. The pièce de resistance of the Yoga AIO 7 is its focus on sharing and creative collaboration, with the ability to wirelessly cast a smartphone screen to the display.

The Yoga AIO 7 is the first product in the range to have an announced price and expected date. Prices start at $2,699 AUD and will be available in Australia starting September 2022.

Lenovo Smart Lock Services

The cherry on top of the new Lenovo announcement is their Smart Lock services, powered by Absolute®. Their new software application is a cloud-based security system, protecting user data in the event their device is stolen, by giving the user remote control of their stored information.

Users can track down their device, remotely lock it or even wipe its data to prevent sensitive information being exposed. Lenovo have granted users access to the Absolute Investigations team, to help track down stolen devices.