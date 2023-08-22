Leviton Unveils First Matter Supported Smart Plug

Leviton have unveiled the first ever Matter supported outdoor smart plug.

The Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Switch, costing approximately A$85, includes extreme weather protection, a built in light sensor (automatically turns the unit on/off), an IP65 rating for waterproofing, and support for the Leviton smartphone app.

The built in light sensor can turn patio lights on upon dark, and off in the morning without manual input, having been built with string lights, holiday decorations, and aquarium pumps in mind.

It can also be scheduled to turn on and off at set times for easy control, and the Matter support allows it to interact with other Matter enabled gadgets, and benefits from support for Alexa, HomeKit, IFTTT, Google Home, and SmartThings.

Users will require a Matter hub to get the Matter aspect working, however most smart speakers including Apple, Google, Amazon already fill that role.