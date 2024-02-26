LG 2024 Notebooks With Intel Core CPUs Now Available For Preorder

LG have revealed its latest range of LG Gram Pro and LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 notebooks are now available for preorder in the US, and will be until the 10th of March, 2024.

It’s unclear when these devices will be available for preorder in Australia.

The range, which includes the award-winning 16-inch Gram Pro 2-in-1, features the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, as well as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics.

During this preorder period, the company is reportedly offering 32GB RAM / 2TB SSD versions for the same price as the 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD models.

There’s also a complimentary LG Gram +view IPS portable monitor, as well as free expedited shipping.

Key features of the LG Gram Pro series include Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI ports, and a WQXGA+ resolution OLED display (16-inch).

The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 series offers a 360-degree hinge, touchscreen functionality, and a wirelessly chargeable pen.

Additionally, LG has reportedly made it’s UltraGear OLED monitor available in the US and Canada, following its unveiling at CES 2024. It features a 26.5-inch OLED panel, offering 2K resolution paired with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms GtG response time.