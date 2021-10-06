The roads of the future should be far safer places thanks to LG’s state-of-the-art Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) camera, which will be a feature in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, which is currently rolling out to the global market.

The innovative unit supports a slew of safety functions, including Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), Intelligent Head-Light Control (IHC) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). Many countries are making AEB and LDW mandatory by 2022.

The ADAS system uses advanced AI and deep learning to collect and process information to help drivers respond to road and traffic conditions in real time.

It takes surrounding environments into account and constantly analyses stationary and moving objects. It will then automatically apply the brakes if you’re about to crash into something.

“LG has been collaborating with Mercedes-Benz AG/Daimler AG for nearly a decade in preparation of the future of mobility and autonomous vehicles,” says an LG spokesperson.

“It’s our partnerships with auto industry leaders which enable us to bring our innovations to the vehicle space and help make the world’s roads safer for everyone.”