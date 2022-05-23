LG CineBeam

LG Electronics have lifted the lid on their latest flagship Ultra Short Throw laser projector – the LG CineBeam HU915QE. Fitted with 3-laser RGB projection instead of the single laser found in the company’s old flagship and many competing products, LG have designed their new projector to provide the ultimate home cinema experience.

The CineBeam HU915QE can produce a sharp 90-inch (228.6cm) picture at only 5.6cm from the wall, or a 120-inch picture (304.8cm) at only 18.3cm, all thanks to 3,7000 ANSI lumens and a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

The three-channel laser technology fitted to LG’s new projector makes use of a single laser for each RGB colour, delivering better visuals and more intense images than a single laser configuration.

lg cinebeam hu915qe ust projector lifestyle couple LG Announce Flagship CineBeam Projector

The HU915QE makes use of HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping to get the most out of its 4K HDR picture, analyzing and adjusting brightness frame by frame. Combined with LG’s Brightness Optimizer II, which adjusts brightness based on environment, users are guaranteed an optimal and high quality picture at all times of the day, regardless of glare or lighting.

Running on LG’s webOS smart TV platform, users can directly access streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix and YouTube without an external device. Screen Mirroring will also allow for wireless streaming via Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay2.

With a built-in 2.2 Channel 40W speaker system, LG provide users with a theatre-like viewing experience from the get-go.

The LG CineBeam HU915QE will be available midway through June in Europe, the Middle East and North America for $5,996 USD (roughly $8,492.49 AUD) with other markets to follow.

