LG Australia Finally Recalls Toppling TVs

Two more 86-in smart LG TVs have been recalled due to serious safety issues.

Models 86UQ9000PSD and 86NANO75SQA are being recalled due to chances of cracking and tipping-over – an issue some previous models posed last month.

Last month’s recall of four LG TVs affected several markets as major retailers sold over 50,000 models between March and Spetember last year.

The new recalls are also expected to affect the market as major retailers like Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, and JB Hi-Fi carry these models.

The TV stand needs to be installed using all 6 screws provided or if the screws are not properly tightened as per instructions.

LG is urging consumers to contact the company for assistance with self-inspecting the TV stand and diagnosing installation issues. They will provide a replacement TV at no further costs if installation issues are identified.

