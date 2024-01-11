LG Display Says Its New MLA OLED TV Panel Reaches 3000 Nits

LG Display introduced its 2nd generation of its MLA OLED (Micro Lens Array) TV panel that it said will max out up to 3000 nits peak brightness. The new panel will be coming out later this year.

The MLA OLED TV panel from LG will rival Samsung Display’s recent newcomer to its QD-OLED TV panel line that the company says can reach the same number of nits, which is also coming out this year.

LG Display said that the creation of its latest innovative panel was supported with what they are describing as ‘MTA Technology 2.0’.

“With peak brightness being a crucial component of higher picture quality, ‘META Technology 2.0’ features 42% brighter images than conventional OLED displays to achieve 3,000-nit peak brightness. As higher peak brightness ensures a more vivid viewing experience akin to what the human eye perceives, this marks the highest brightness level of any large-sized OLED panel yet,” announced LG Display.

LG Display provides MLA OLED panels to companies such as LG Electronics, Panasonic and Philips to their TVs consumer electronics segment and despite the new panels are claimed to reach 3000 nits on the panel, there is some question on if this possible if the panels will hit this number in calibrated HDR mode. Once the LG Display panels are introduced to the market, the nits capabilities will likely be put to the test to confirm or disprove manufacturer’s claims.

LG Display said that they used 2nd Gen MLA OLED technology for enhanced efficacy and employed tiny micro lenses to obtain more of the produced light from the panel.

In the case of the 2024 MLA OLED TV panel, roughly 42.4 billion micro lenses were used in the 77-inch and with MLA OLED, LG Display said there are also benefits like wider viewing angles and less reflections.

“META Technology 2.0 comprises ‘Micro Lens Array Plus (MLA+)’ featuring a pattern of optimized micrometer-scale lenses, the upgraded brightness enhancing algorithm ‘META Multi Booster,’ and the full-range brightness detail enhancing algorithm ‘Detail Enhancer,’ which all combine to achieve a new maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, allowing the OLED panel to express the precise colours and brightness nature intended in any environment,” explained LG Display.

The panel manufactures also said that 2024 MLA OLED “achieves improved colour brightness of up to 1,500 nits, 114% brighter than conventional OLEDs” and with the help of a ‘Detail Enhancer’ algorithm, now even the darkest details will be illuminated.

The new panels will come in 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches and already brands have said they would be using the new panels such as LG Electronics in their G4 and M4 models and Panasonic in their 55 and 65-inch Z95A.