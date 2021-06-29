LG Firmware Update Gives Gamers Dolby Vision HDR At 4K 120Hz

LG Electronics wants to be your go-to gaming television, becoming the first TV manufacturer to offer the ability to support coveted Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz for gaming.

This will be available on LG’s C1 and G1 series OLED TVs as a firmware update (version 03.15.27) immediately, while LG’s 2021 OLED Z1 series, QNED Mini LED QNED99 series and NanoCell NANO99 series will receive the firmwire update in July.

LG Dolby Vision Gaming 03 1 LG Firmware Update Gives Gamers Dolby Vision HDR At 4K 120Hz

The firmware also introduces the Game Dashboard feature, a floating onscreen menu similar to the head-up display featured in many games. This will be available on all 2021 LG TVs that sport that Game Optimiser feature, and allows users to toggle various features.

 

