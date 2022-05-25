LG Gaming Monitors Boast World First Performance

LG’s UltraGear gaming monitors are the first in the world to be VESA AdaptiveSync Display certified. The UltraGear 27GP950 and 27GP850 both now boast the VESA (Video Electronics Standards Association) Adaptive Sync Display logo, which helps consumers identify and compare the variable refresh rate (VRR) performance of gaming displays supporting VESA’s Adaptive-Sync protocol before they buy.

Both monitors are 27-inch and sport at least 144Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, along with a large range of other premium features. The 27GP950 is 4K, while the 27GP850 is 1440p. LG have stated that new models are expected for 2022, and VESA certification makes the monitors a clear market standout.

VESA certification establishes gaming monitors as the most responsive in the world, requiring them to meet the over 50 test criteria that make up the VESA Adaptive-Sync Display Compliance Test Specification (Adaptive-Sync Display CTS). In tests for refresh rates, fast Grey-to-Grey response times and low latency, both UltraGear monitors met or exceeded VESA open standard test scores. As a result of the high standard, LG’s UltraGear monitors boast a 1ms response time.

“We are proud the LG UltraGear became the first-ever monitors to receive VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

“With upcoming 2022 models including UltraGear 27GP95R, we will not only meet the high standards of VESA’s performance tests, but also satisfy the expectations and diverse needs of today’s consumers.”