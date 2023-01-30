LG Gram Notebooks Feature Samsung OLED Display

News by David Richards Share
X

When LG unveiled their new Gram Style notebooks last week the major surprise was the use of Samsung-manufactured OLED display panels instead of panels from their own LG Display subsidiary.

The new Gram notebooks, which come in 14-inch and 16-inch models, are impressive. They feature what is known as “Rigid OLED Glass” which is cheaper than buying OLED panels from LG Display, according to South Korean publication The ELEC.

Rigid panels use glass substrates and are cheaper than OLED panels which use plastic similar to the OLED found in several TVs that source their OLED panels from LG Display.LG gram 03 LG Gram Notebooks Feature Samsung OLED Display

Samsung Display currently manufactures rigid panels at its A2 factory in South Korea.

Apparently LG Display doesn’t manufacture rigid OLED panels, which is why LG Electronics moved to a component from their arch rival.

Currently, LG Display, who last week reported a billion-dollar loss, use flexible OLED panels for Apple’s iPhones and Apple Watches as well as for premium vehicles such as BMW and Mercedes.

Sources say LG Display can manufacture rigid OLED panels using its flexible OLED panel production facilities but this is more costly than at production lines originally designed to make rigid OLED panels.

 

4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 1 LG Gram Notebooks Feature Samsung OLED Display
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 LG Gram Notebooks Feature Samsung OLED Display
728x90 LG Gram Notebooks Feature Samsung OLED Display
728x90TEAL LG Gram Notebooks Feature Samsung OLED Display
728x90 1 LG Gram Notebooks Feature Samsung OLED Display
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 LG Gram Notebooks Feature Samsung OLED Display
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina LG Gram Notebooks Feature Samsung OLED Display
1 728x90 LG Gram Notebooks Feature Samsung OLED Display
728x90 LG Gram Notebooks Feature Samsung OLED Display
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 LG Gram Notebooks Feature Samsung OLED Display
Previous Post

Bowers & Wilkins Launches New Pi5, Pi7 Earbuds

New Yamaha High-Res Buds Deliver 24-Hour Battery

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

New Samsung Laundry Combo Cuts Serious Time Off A Laundry Run
Watch: Popular Robots "Dangerously Easy" To Hack For Violence
Foxtel Enhances Sports Packs With Free BeIN Sports Connect App