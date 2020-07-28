Lost your password?


LG Electronics has firmly debunked rumours it’s selling its solar module business, affirming it’s currently investing tens of millions of dollars into a new plant alongside market growth.

The news follows rumours LG was scoping for a financial advisor to assist with the sale of the business last year, following price competitiveness with cheaper Chinese rivals.

According to The Korea Herald, LG states the rumours are ‘unsubstantiated’, with the company investing millions into a new plant which will add new production lines to manufacture with improved efficiency.

Data by energy consulting firm, Wood Mackenzie, ranks LG the second largest residential solar power market in the United States (13.3% of the market) due to its premium brand image and global infrastructure.

The company is said to be in third place for the commercial solar power market with 10.3% share.

According to industry sources, LG’s solar module business has continued to turn a profit for a number of years.

Screen Shot 2020 07 28 at 11.24.43 am LG Debunks Solar Module Business Exit, Invests Millions

Yamaha Soundbars 728x90 LG Debunks Solar Module Business Exit, Invests Millions
LG Soundbars 728x90 LG Debunks Solar Module Business Exit, Invests Millions
Yamaha Soundbars 728x90 1 LG Debunks Solar Module Business Exit, Invests Millions
Channel News Web Banners Paradigm Premier 2020 06 728x90px LG Debunks Solar Module Business Exit, Invests Millions
BEL2054 4Square June F4U097au 728x90 LG Debunks Solar Module Business Exit, Invests Millions
ARLO PRO 3 Floodlight BANNER 728x90 LG Debunks Solar Module Business Exit, Invests Millions
728 x 90 c740 LG Debunks Solar Module Business Exit, Invests Millions
W728xH90 copy LG Debunks Solar Module Business Exit, Invests Millions
Marantz EISA 728x90 1 LG Debunks Solar Module Business Exit, Invests Millions
Uniden PT 728 x 90 LG Debunks Solar Module Business Exit, Invests Millions