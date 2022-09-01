LG Launch QNED TV Promotion In Time For Finals Footy

LG Electronics has launched a gift card promotion on their QNED TV’s ahead of the looming Footy Finals season.

The company’s QNED Mini LED TV range offers users the pinnacle in big screen entertainment, bringing the stadium to the loungeroom.

With gift cards of up to $600, LG’s new promotion comes just in time for finals footy fever, available from today until the 26th of October.

“At LG, we are proud to connect more Australians to bigger and better viewing experiences at home. No matter which football code you follow this finals season, our QNED Mini LED TV technology will help transform the ways our customers can enjoy their favourite sports, and with our bonus gift card offer, there is no better time to upgrade,” said Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia, Tony Brown.

Set to join the existing QNED range in mid-September is the 8K QNED99, providing users with breath-taking detail and definition thanks to an even higher pixel density.

The range combines Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology for more vibrant and realistic colours, higher peak brightness and darker blacks, whilst large 75-inch and 86-inch screen sizes deliver a realistic ‘at-the-game’ atmosphere.

LG’s QNED Mini LED 4K and 8K TVs also boast Precision Dimming and Precision Dimming Pro+ technology respectively. 1,200 to 2,000 individual dimming zones and precise backlight control deliver an even greater level of colour accuracy and detail.

The 4K QNED80, QNED85, and QNED91 are available for purchase at retailers now, whilst the 8K QNED99 is set for release mid-September. The range and the available gift card values can be found below.