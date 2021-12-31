LG Launch Smart Kitchen Appliances At CES 2022

LG by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

LG are shaping the future of modern kitchens with new appliances at CES 2022. The InstaView Double Oven range and Over-the-Range Microwave Oven are premium appliances set to upgrade the cooking experience through LG’s advanced core cooking tech and easy access to smart recipes, integrating the upcoming LG ThinQ Recipe service to provide a convenient user experience by making all smart kitchen services from LG and partners available in one place.

The Double Oven range sports LG InstaView technology, so users can see inside an appliance by just knocking twice on the face glass, which lights up the inside so you don’t have to open the door and let the hot air out and change the cooking environment.

1 1024x684 LG Launch Smart Kitchen Appliances At CES 2022

This new range also leverages LG ProBake Convection tech for quick and thorough cooking without preheating, resulting in evenly cooked meals.
ProBake’s precise temperature and airflow control means shorter cooking times, and is the backbone of the oven’s Air Fry and Air Sous Vide modes.

Meanwhile, with a minimalist design, the Over-the-Range Microwave Oven employs Steam Cook technology in preparing meals, and the slide-out ExtendaVent reduces smoke and lingering odours in your kitchen.

Plus, its EasyClean interior prevents food and grease sticking to it, so all you need to fix things up after prep is a damp cloth.

4 LG Launch Smart Kitchen Appliances At CES 2022

The LG ThinQ Recipe service promises a convenient user experience by making all smart kitchen services and content from LG and partners available in one place.

With an app, users will be able to search, plan, purchase and then cook hundreds of tasty choices using LG appliances.

593756 au cs co re fy22q4w4 sit aw ark m15 r6 leaderboard 728x90 iif R1 LG Launch Smart Kitchen Appliances At CES 2022
728x90 TCL Mini LED FUll Array LG Launch Smart Kitchen Appliances At CES 2022
Sony 290ES 728x90 1 LG Launch Smart Kitchen Appliances At CES 2022
CUST CRICKET FY22 Sport Cricket Q2 V1 728x90 LG Launch Smart Kitchen Appliances At CES 2022
PAN2163 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V1 1 LG Launch Smart Kitchen Appliances At CES 2022
Mode II 728x90px product LG Launch Smart Kitchen Appliances At CES 2022
728x90 Leaderboard UNIFI LG Launch Smart Kitchen Appliances At CES 2022
COM 5041 Olimpia Splendid CONSUMER DIGI AD LEADERBOARD 728x90px v24 LG Launch Smart Kitchen Appliances At CES 2022
728 × 90 LG Launch Smart Kitchen Appliances At CES 2022
Belkin Better Together 728x90 1 LG Launch Smart Kitchen Appliances At CES 2022
Previous Post

LG Combines OLED TV With Massage Chair

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Review: New MacBook Pro Is A Bold Step Into Familiar Territory
Big W Kicks Off Father’s Day Sale, With JBL Speakers & Samsung Tablets
Dyson Unveils All-In-1 Airwrap Styler