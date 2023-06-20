LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

LG launched a DualUp monitor last year with an ultra-tall display, featuring a 16:18 aspect ratio. Now, the company has launched a new monitor, model number 28MQ750, with essentially the same specifications, but with minor changes.

It has a screen size of 27.6 inches, utilising LG Nano IPS panel and a narrow bezel design on three sides. There is a resolution of 2560 x 2880, a wide colour gamut of 98% DCI-P3, 300 nits of brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ration, and HDR10 support.

It can also provide the same experience of two perfectly positioned 21.5 inch QHD resolution monitors stacked vertically.

webimage E711D214 80E7 48B9 B9D383ECFAE2CE0C LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display

It also comes equipped with an LG ergonomic stand, for easy lifting and rotating adjustments, with optimal positioning flexibility.

It features a full-featured USB-C interface, supporting a 90W external power supply, and can offer two HDMI and one DP interface, and built-in dual 7W high-powered speakers.

This monitor has been launched only in China, but it appears the display can be purchased worldwide. Pricing and availability details have yet to be released.

 

Leaderboard 728x90 LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display
728x90TEAL LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display
Uniden Uniden AppCamSoloPro2k BonusMay 2023 728x90 1 LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display
4Square clarity ad 1 LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display
SmartHouse M32 728x60 LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display
LG016 Corporate 4square Media LG ToneFree FP9 LB 728x90 LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display
728x90 LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display
TCL 2022 mini LED 728x90 px LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display
Previous Post

LG Releases Brand New 'Gram Style' Laptop, Colourful & Lightweight

What's New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Bluesound Gets Into The Fashion Business With 24Bit Skins
Ikea Moves Into Gaming Furniture
Brilliant Lighting Rolls Out Smart Bluetooth Lights