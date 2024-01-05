LG Launches New Washer Dryer In US

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

LG has launched its new Mega Capacity Smart WashCombo Washer / Dryer in the US, complete with a Direct Drive motor and Inverter HeatPump technology. It has the largest capacity in its range, as well as a short two-hour cycle.

The device can also wash large fabrics including a king-size comforter, and energy efficiency has been enhanced through the Inverter HeatPump. Additionally, it has an integrated LCD digital dial for control.

The user can choose from over 20 cycles, and can operate the machine remotely via the companion app, or voice commands via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

The washer / dryer uses LG’s SmartThinQ technology for remote management via the app, and the owner can use the app to get updates, progress alerts and Smart Diagnosis.

%name LG Launches New Washer Dryer In US

It also uses AI technology to assess fabric, dirt level, and load size, and then adjusts the cycle for optimal cleaning.

Some other features include, the ezDispense automatic detergent and softener dispensing, along with the ezLintFilter for lint removal. The dispenser allows for up to 31 auto detergent dispensing washes.

Currently, the Mega Capacity Smart WashCombo washer dryer is retailing for U$2,999. It remains unclear if and when it will be made available in Australia.

The Direct Drive motor comes with a 10 year LG warranty.

%name LG Launches New Washer Dryer In US

4 728x90 RS800PT0 LG Launches New Washer Dryer In US
ChannelNewsJuly728by90 LG Launches New Washer Dryer In US
Leaderboard Done 728X90 LG Launches New Washer Dryer In US
ARL0XXX E2 FUNORFALLEN Banner 728x90px V1 scaled LG Launches New Washer Dryer In US
QUEEN 728x90 LG Launches New Washer Dryer In US
Carplay Channel News 728x90 LG Launches New Washer Dryer In US
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 LG Launches New Washer Dryer In US
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 LG Launches New Washer Dryer In US
728x90 LG Launches New Washer Dryer In US
SmartHouse M32 728x60 LG Launches New Washer Dryer In US
Previous Post

Dell Reset Standardises Laptop Sizes

Razer Unveils New Soundbar With AI Tracking

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Ecovacs Launches New Feature-Packed Robovac
Amazon Opens Alexa To Crowdsourced Answers
Hewlett-Packard Launches HP Envy Move PC