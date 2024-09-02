LG Looks To Turn Around 21% Revenue Plunge With New IFA Appliance Range

LG Electronics who are struggling to grow revenues in the Australian appliance market after reporting a 21% last year is now punting on a new range of appliances being launched at IFA 2024 to turn around their fortunes.

Like what several other European appliance manufacturers along with archrival Samsung are launching, LG is spruiking efficiency as a point of difference for their expensive appliances especially their latest laundry range which according to the South Korean Company reduced power consumption.

Their new washing machine can perform a new drum motion that the Company claims use an Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive controlled motor to deliver the new capability.

Packing an Energy 3 rating LG has not said how many of the new functions will result in users having to pay a monthly subscription with the Company looking to generate additional revenue using their ThinQ technology across their new devices and in the home using their recently acquired Anthom platform to generate additional revenue.

LG’s new washing machine also comes with a Microplastic Care cycle.

Also in the new range is a new energy efficient refrigerator similar the new energy efficient Samsung models that are also being launched at IFA.

Their new bottom-freezer refrigerator has a new energy rating and flat door design.

The Company has managed to reduce the operating noise of the new fridge to 29dB.

There is also a new a large capacity side-by-side model in addition to the new bottom-freezer that also has a Craft Ice spherical-ice maker.

There is also speculation that LG may try to enter the Australian cooking market with retailers attending the show set to be shown the Companies new 60-centimeter (24-inch) built-in InstaView oven that also has AI software built in that delivers a total of 80 Auto Cook modes, via the Gourmet AI mode that can identify the dish being cooked through its built-in camera similar to what Samsung already has in their cooking range.

Finally, the Company is set to release a new LG QuadWash dishwasher that has a Side Rack and 3rd Rack options, offering users the loading flexibility to accommodate a variety of different kitchenware.